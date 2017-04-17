Rangers' Choo Shin-soo hits 1st home run of '17

Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers has gone deep for the first time in the new season.



Choo hit a three-run home run off Hisashi Iwakuma of the Seattle Mariners in the top of the second inning at Safeco Field in Seattle on Sunday (local time), erasing the Rangers' 1-0 deficit.



In this Associated Press photo, Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers watches his three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle on April 16, 2017. (Yonhap)

Choo entered the game batting .229 (8-for-35) with two RBIs and no extra-base hits in nine games this season.The 34-year-old veteran has had four 20-homer seasons, most recently in 2015. He was limited to just 48 games last year while hampered by injuries, which forced him to take four trips to the disabled list.Usually an outfielder, Choo has mostly served as the Rangers' designated hitter so far in 2017. (Yonhap)