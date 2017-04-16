US Vice President Pence arrives in Seoul

[Photo News] LG Electronics to launch bluetooth headset featuring extra-bass booster

Published : 2017-04-16 15:33
Updated : 2017-04-16 15:33

EXTRA BASS BOOSTER -- LG Electronics displays its new wireless stereo headset, the LG Tone+ HBS-920, releasing to the Korean market Monday. The new Bluetooth headset features an extra-bass booster, which would allow users to increase the level of bass volume to 6 decibels. The metal vibrators inside the earbuds, instead of plastic ones, will deliver balanced sound, along with extra bass, the company said. LG Electronics.

