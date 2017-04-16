Samsung Electronics named top company to work for in Brazil, Russia

Samsung Electronics, the world‘s leading maker of smartphones and memory chips, ranked No. 1 among companies people want to work for in Brazil and Russia, industry sources said Sunday.



The findings by Top Employers Institute, a global agency that evaluates personnel management strategies of companies, showed Samsung being rated as the best employer in Brazil this year.



The evaluation takes into account wage policies, training and education programs, career development and business culture.



The tech giant has held the title for four straight years in the South American country.



In addition to such recognition, Samsung took the top spot in the consumer electronics and electricity area in Russia’s Randstad Award 2017 event held in Moscow earlier in the year.



The award picks companies that operate in the country that receive high marks for being good places to work.



The poll was carried out on some 14,000 people between 18 and 65 years old.



The award, meanwhile, picked Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft and Germany‘s carmaker Mercedes-Benz as the best companies for people to work for among all businesses checked. (Yonhap)