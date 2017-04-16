Rail institute develops rolling stock with higher loading capacity

The state-run rail institute developed a rolling stock that can move a greater number of containers at once, officials said Sunday, a development that can greatly reduce freight transport costs.



Double-stack rail transport is a form of freight car where containers are stacked two high on flat or well cars. The method has become increasingly common and is used for 90 percent of rail shipments in the country.



The Korea Railroad Research Institute unveiled its new double-stack container hauler that can load six 20-feet containers, compared to existing arrangements that can only accommodate two.



The institute said its rolling stock can operate on existing railroads and does not need modifications to existing infrastructure, officials said.



"The institute will make efforts to complete tests on the newly developed container mover and strive for commercial service as soon as possible," said Kim Nam-po, an official in charge of the development.



South Korea has been making efforts to increase the efficiency of how it moves containers around the country and lower greenhouse gas emissions that are closely associated with most forms of transportation. (Yonhap)