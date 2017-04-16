Hyundai Motor sells over 20,000 Creta CUVs in March

Hyundai Motor Co. sold more than 20,000 units of its Creta crossover utility vehicle overseas in March on strong local demand for subcompact CUVs, the country's top carmaker said Sunday.





Hyundai currently produces the Creta subcompact front-wheel-drive crossover at its plants in India, Russia and Brazil for local demand and exports. Total sales hit 22,194 in the month, company data showed.The Creta is powered by either a 1.4-liter gasoline or a 1.6-liter gasoline engine, he said, adding that demand for small, economical CUVs is on the rise.The model is based on the platform shared by Hyundai Motor's Elantra compact and i30 hatchback, as well as Kia Motors Corp.'s Cee'd compact car and Soul boxcar.Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest automotive conglomerate by sales, aim to sell 8.25 million vehicles in the global market this year, up 4.4 percent from 7.9 million units last year. (Yonhap)