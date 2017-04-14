Samsung building bomb scare

Samsung building was evacuated on a false bomb scare. No evidence of the bomb was found.
Samsung Seocho Complex in southern Seoul alarmed the 3,300 workers who work in the building Friday morning. It said through an announcement, “There has been a report that a bomb had been installed in the building. Please exit the building immediately until things are cleared up.”
|(Yonhap)
The report specifically addressed section A of the building, in which Samsung Life Insurance is currently located at. Security blocked access to the employees and shut down the building. Other parts of the complex were not blocked.
The police were dispatched to the scene fully armed. It investigated the scene with the detection dogs. Employees nervously waited outside the building until the police ended the search around 2 p.m.
According to Seocho police, a person in Busan was tipped off by a message that a bomb was installed in the building. The police is checking whether the report was false.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)