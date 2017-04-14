Posco to build smart factory for anode production

Posco Chairman Kwon Oh-joon looks at the heat treatment process of anode material production at Posco Chemtech’s plant in Sejong, Friday. (Posco)

Posco chairman Kwon Oh-joon vowed on Friday to build a smart factory that has an automation system to produce high quality anode materials for a second battery, the company said Friday.During a visit to Posco Chemtech Co., a subsidiary of the steel giant which produces anode materials in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul, Kwon said that the company would have an automated system capable of producing 30,000 tons a year in the next three years.“The demand for medium and large size secondary batteries in the anode materials market is rapidly increasing due to electric cars, energy storage systems and so on,“ said Kwon during his visit to Posco Chemtech Co. which produces anode materials in Sejong, 120 kilometers south of Seoul.“We will secure future competitiveness by building a smart factory that automatically makes world class anode materials,“ he said.The latest announcement is in line with Kwon’s efforts to boost sales in the company’s non-steel business.Posco Chemtech Co. is a materials development unit that mostly produces refractories and quicklime.It has also gained experience and know-how in industrial materials by entering the coal chemistry sector, the company said.The affiliate is seeking to flag 200 billion won ($175.1 million) in sales by 2020, the company said.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)