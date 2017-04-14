Top diplomats of Korea and Angola to meet next week to discuss cooperation

Top diplomats of South Korea and Angola will have talks next week to discuss cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the economy and security, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Friday.



South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se will meet with his Angolan counterpart Georges Chikoti on Tuesday, according to the ministry.





South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se (Yonhap)

They will exchange views on regional and global issues and discuss cooperation in economy, security and other areas, the ministry said.The Angolan minister will start his trip to Seoul on Friday and stay here until April 23. During his trip, Chikoti will also pay a visit to Acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.South Korea and Angola established diplomatic ties in 1992.Angola is South Korea's third-largest trade partner in Africa, the ministry said. (Yonhap)