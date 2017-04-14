[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

A team of criminals and racers led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has been enjoying their long-awaited lives of normalcy and peace when they uncover plans for a large-scale attack by a group of cyberterrorists, helmed by the criminal mastermind Cipher (Charlize Theron). Cipher soon forces Dominic to betray his crew of many years, who must come together to put a halt to their former boss and friend from causing worldwide catastrophe.Mi-hee (Kim Yun-jin) is a mother of two boys living in an old house on a quiet hill with an abusive new husband (Jo Jae-yoon). Strange events start to occur in the house. Mi-hee and her children are visited one night by a violent, unidentifiable being, and she begins to feel a dark presence in the basement of the house. All the while, tension between her children and husband continue to mount.Kang-soo (Kim Nam-gil) is an insurance company employee struggling to come to terms with his wife’s illness and subsequent death. He spends his days listlessly fact-checking insurance claims, visiting patients at hospitals to check if their injuries are real. He comes across Mi-so (Chun Woo-hee), a blind woman who has fallen into a vegetative state after an accident.University student Lee Min-jae (Im Si-wan), struggling in poverty, seeks out loan brokerage services. The head of the operation is Jang Seok-goo (Jin Goo), who helps people fabricate documents and identities in order to obtain loans they would not qualify for. The two, both savvy at reading people and with a knack for numbers, eventually team up to funnel huge sums of fraudulent loans.