[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Published : 2017-04-14 17:37
Updated : 2017-04-14 17:45


The Fate of the Furious
(US)
Opened April 12
Action, thriller. Directed by F. Gary Gray

A team of criminals and racers led by Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has been enjoying their long-awaited lives of normalcy and peace when they uncover plans for a large-scale attack by a group of cyberterrorists, helmed by the criminal mastermind Cipher (Charlize Theron). Cipher soon forces Dominic to betray his crew of many years, who must come together to put a halt to their former boss and friend from causing worldwide catastrophe. 


House of the Disappeared
(Korea)
Opened April 5
Mystery, thriller. Directed by Lim Dae-wung

Mi-hee (Kim Yun-jin) is a mother of two boys living in an old house on a quiet hill with an abusive new husband (Jo Jae-yoon). Strange events start to occur in the house. Mi-hee and her children are visited one night by a violent, unidentifiable being, and she begins to feel a dark presence in the basement of the house. All the while, tension between her children and husband continue to mount. 


Oneday
(Korea)
Opened April 5
Drama. Directed by Lee Yoon-ki

Kang-soo (Kim Nam-gil) is an insurance company employee struggling to come to terms with his wife’s illness and subsequent death. He spends his days listlessly fact-checking insurance claims, visiting patients at hospitals to check if their injuries are real. He comes across Mi-so (Chun Woo-hee), a blind woman who has fallen into a vegetative state after an accident. 


One Line
(Korea)
Opened March 29
Crime, thriller. Directed by Yang Kyung-mo

University student Lee Min-jae (Im Si-wan), struggling in poverty, seeks out loan brokerage services. The head of the operation is Jang Seok-goo (Jin Goo), who helps people fabricate documents and identities in order to obtain loans they would not qualify for. The two, both savvy at reading people and with a knack for numbers, eventually team up to funnel huge sums of fraudulent loans.

