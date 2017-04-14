Korea to build new terminal at Gimpo Airport by 2025

South Korea will build a new terminal at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul to handle growing travel demand, the transportation ministry said Friday.



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation made the decision as it judged the current facilities at Gimpo unable to meet growing travel demand, particularly on domestic routes, a ministry official said.





Passenger jets at Gimpo International Airport (Yonhap)

The number of passengers who travel on domestic routes are expected to jump to 31.67 million in 2030 from 19.13 million in 2015, the ministry said.The government plans to invest 227.5 billion won (about $200 million) to finish the construction of the No. 2 terminal in Gimpo by 2025. The new terminal will be capable of serving 5 million customers annually, the airport development project recently announced by the ministry showed.Moreover, the government will inject 90.8 billion won to build a mega bus terminal and a parking lot by the same year to enhance customer convenience, the official said.The Gimpo Airport mainly handles domestic flights although it operates some short-range international routes. Outbound travelers use Incheon International Airport, located some 60 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)