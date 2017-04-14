[Weekender] Travel Bits

Gwangju Royal Ceramic Festival is held annually in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, where royal ceramic ware was first created during the Joseon period. Launched in 1998, the festival is comprised of various programs such as performances, exhibitions, and hands-on activities.The festival is held from April 22 to May 7, and the visiting hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.It is open to visitors of all ages and there is no admission fee. A separate admission fee is required for Gyeonggi Ceramic Museum, however.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean. You can also visit gjceramic.gjcity.go.kr for information provided in Korean.Taean World Tulip Summit presents famous landmarks including Namdaemun of Korea, Eiffel Tower from France, a windmill from The Netherlands, and a pyramid from Egypt. Daffodils and lilies have been newly planted in addition to tulips.Other events include traditional folk experience, magic performance, soap bubble experience and aroma experience.The festival is held from April 13 to May 10, and admission fees are 9,000 won for adults and 7,000 won for teenagers.The event is open to visitors of all ages, and duration of each performance is 90 minutes. Visiting hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean.The Seoul Land Character Flower Festival is a spring festival featuring popular children’s characters. It is held at Seoul Land theme park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province.The festival transforms the amusement park into a colorful garden with all types of flowers. The highlight of the festival is the jungle-themed night parade.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, and information on admission fees is available on the official website -- www.seoulland.co.kr. Visit the website for more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Mandarin, or call the travel hotline at 1330 for services in those languages.Designated as the first Slow City in Asia, Cheongsando in Wando-gun, South Jeolla Province, is hosting the annual Cheongsando Slow Walking Festival in April.The festival is being held until April 30, during which visitors can participate in various cultural events and exhibitions and enjoy the spring scenery.There is no admission fee, aside from separate charges for hands-on programs.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese or Korean. You can also visit www.slowcitywando.com for information provided in Korean.The Yangpyeong Strawberry Festival is being held through the end of May. Visitors can pick their own strawberries at the strawberry farms and participate in a variety of activities and programs in the village. Reservations are required.Exclusive events for bloggers are on offer at blog.naver.com/yp--nadri. Up to 50 teams can participate.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.Visit www.yp21.net for information provided in Korean, English, Japanese and Mandarin.