Asiana, Hong Kong Airlines begin codeshare flights

Asiana Airlines Inc. and Hong Kong Airlines have begun codeshare flights that offer more options for passengers flying to and from Hong Kong, the company said Thursday.



Asiana currently offers three to four daily flights on the Incheon-Hong Kong route. Hong Kong Airlines operates one daily flight on the same route, the South Korean flag carrier said in a statement.



The updated photo shows the A350-900 passenger jet operated by Asiana Airlines. (Yonhap)

Asiana is South Korea's second-biggest passenger carrier by sales after Korean Air Lines Co.The airline company plans to put the brand-new A350-900 aircraft on the route from May 9 to June 14 to attract customers ahead of and during the summer holiday season, it said.Asiana has signed a codeshare agreement with 30 airlines, including Hong Kong Airlines, for 277 routes in 25 countries as of Thursday.Hong Kong Airlines, an affiliate carrier of China's aviation-to-finance conglomerate HNA Group, commenced its Incheon-Hong Kong service in December. (Yonhap)