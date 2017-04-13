Korean online users express outrage at United Airlines video

(Youtube)

The viral video of the United Airline passenger being dragged off a plane by security officials has infuriated many social media users in Korea.The airline forced 69-year-old physician David Dao off of the plane on Sunday evening (local time) at Chicago O’Hare International Airport to make room for United employees who needed to be at the flight destination. As no passengers volunteered to leave the aircraft, four people were selected, one of which was Dao. When Dao refused to leave his seat citing morning appointments with patients, he was brutally dragged off the plane by the police who had summoned by the airline.A number of Facebook users in Korea shared the 30-second video, while criticizing the horrific actions of the US company.One of the users pointed out that the three out of four passengers asked to leave the plane were Asian, saying “It doesn’t make any sense, even if the passengers were chosen randomly through the computer system.” He added that the airline should “go broke.” The comment received more than 14,000 likes in a day.The video also swept Instagram and Twitter. The number of “United Airlines” hashtags in Korean soared and most posts put blame on the airline. The word “Boycottunited” also became a trending topic on Instagram.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)