Samsung introduces EXO cover for Galaxy S8

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics has collaborated with K-pop group EXO for its latest smartphone Galaxy S8.In a press event held by the company Thursday, Samsung unveiled the EXO Smart Cover, the first product of the Samsung Galaxy Friends series, which consists of mobile accessories compatible with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.Both devices can automatically detect the cover and show users multimedia content related to EXO. The smartphone’s wallpaper and icons for applications can also be changed into EXO-themed graphics.Samsung is featuring more than 170 photo shoots of EXO members and wallpapers, exclusively provided by S.M. Entertainment.The price of the case is 44,000 won. It will be sold only in Korea for now.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)