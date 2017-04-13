Top court upholds 30-year prison term for Gangnam murder case

The top court confirmed its verdict to sentence the 35-year-old, identified by his surname Kim, to 30 years in jail, along with the attachment order of an electronic device for position tracking for 20 years, medical treatment and custody.
|(Yonhap)
Kim was on trial for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old women several times with a knife in May last year in a public restroom in a building near Gangnam Station exit 10, in Seoul.
He waited for about 50 minutes alone for any woman to show up in the unisex bathroom to commit the crime, in a premeditated murder targeting women, according to the prosecutors.
The prosecution acknowledged the seriousness of the crime and had originally demanded life imprisonment. However, the lower court condemned Kim to 30 years in prison, considering he was suffering from a mental illness at the time he committed the crime.
Kim and his attorney appealed to the Supreme Court on the grounds that he “lacked the ability to distinguish good from evil due to schizophrenia.” But the court dismissed it as he didn’t seem to be mentally ill at the time of his crime, when various factors were considered.
Kim was reported to have been hospitalized multiple times after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2009.
The hate crime shocked the country and was referred to as the “misogynistic murder case at Gangnam Station,” spurring the idea of feminism nationwide.
Following the incident thousands of people took to the streets to pay their respects to the victim.
By Byun Hee-jin (hjbandi9@heraldcorp.com)