Preorders of Galaxy S8 hit 700,000 units in Korea

(Yonhap)

Preorders of Samsung Electronics’ flagship smartphone Galaxy S8 have hit 700,000 units since it began on April 7, the company said Thursday.The Korean tech giant said preorders of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus reached 728,000 units, as of Wednesday, at a media conference at its Seocho office building in Seoul.The preorders began on April 7 and are to last for 11 days before the premium phone officially goes on sale on April 21 in Korea, the US and the UK.“The new phone’s initial response in the market is better than we expected,” Samsung’s mobile business chief Koh Dong-jin said at the conference.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)