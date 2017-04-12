Former I.O.I member Kim Chung-ha to drop first solo single

Kim Chung-ha of disbanded girl group I.O.I is set to embark on a solo career, according to her agency MNH Entertainment.
|Kim Chung-ha (MNH Entertainment)
The official album release is slated for May.
Kim will be the first to debut as a solo artist among the 11 former members of I.O.I., which was formed in 2016 and disbanded in January this year.
Kim is known for her talent in dance and she recently contributed to the soundtrack of the JTBC drama “Strong Woman Do Bong-soon.”
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)