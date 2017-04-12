Trump discusses North Korean 'menace' with Xi

Former I.O.I member Kim Chung-ha to drop first solo single

Published : 2017-04-12 18:13
Updated : 2017-04-12 18:13

Kim Chung-ha of disbanded girl group I.O.I is set to embark on a solo career, according to her agency MNH Entertainment. 

Kim Chung-ha (MNH Entertainment)
The agency said Wednesday the singer’s first digital single will be prereleased on April 21 via online music streaming sites and Kim will share details of the song via the Naver V app on Wednesday evening.

The official album release is slated for May.

Kim will be the first to debut as a solo artist among the 11 former members of I.O.I., which was formed in 2016 and disbanded in January this year.

Kim is known for her talent in dance and she recently contributed to the soundtrack of the JTBC drama “Strong Woman Do Bong-soon.” 

By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)

