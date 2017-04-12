Thief hides gold bracelets between buttocks

(Yonhap)

A woman was apprehended for theft of golden bracelets from a shop in Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju, after concealing the items between her buttocks.According to the Heungdeok police, Tuesday, the 21-year-old suspect first denied the theft claiming she had nowhere to hide the jewelry, as she was wearing pocketless skintight leggings.However, the shop’s security camera recordings show the suspect studying the missing bracelets before putting them in her pants multiple times while the shop owner was occupied with her friend.Two female police officers were called to the scene, and with the suspect’s consent, they ran a body check on the suspect inside a women’s washroom.According to the police, the search was fruitless even though the suspect took off all her clothing.However, the case came to an abrupt end when the suspect suddenly reached for her buttocks, revealing the two missing bracelets.The bracelets were valued at approximately 1 million won ($875).In her testimony to the police, the suspect admitted she stole and hid the bracelets between her buttocks. She reportedly said that she goes through monthly kleptomaniac periods.Whether her friend, 22, was an accomplice is not yet known.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)