Gangwon Province to share local culture

(The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Folk Museum of Korea will collaborate on a special exhibition to celebrate the 300 days that are left until the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.Through the exhibition “Spring Picnic – Mountain, Flower and Food,” the ministry plans to introduce Gangwon Province’s food, nature and culture.The exhibition consists of three sections, “Mountain,” “Flower” and “Food.” In the “Mountain” space, visitors can see various artworks which depict the nature of Gangwon Province. Photoshoots of Korean photographers Ku Bohn-chang and Min Byung-hun, which bring up the image of winter mountains in Gangwon Province, will also be exhibited in the space.The exhibition will present Gangwon Province’s traditional dining tables in the “Flower” space. Traditional picnic boxes and lunch boxes will be displayed as well as artists’ crafts which depict springtime in the province.Lastly, in the “Food” space, the exhibition will let visitors experience Gangwon Province’s food culture via interactive videos and art.The exhibition will be held at the National Folk Museum from April 15 to June 20, 2017.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)