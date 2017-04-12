Whistleblower in corruption scandal arrested

Ko Young-tae, an associate of Choi Soon-sil, who is suspected of having meddled in state affairs and peddled influence on various state projects by using her close relationship with former President Park Geun-hye, is surrounded by reporters after undergoing a probe at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in the capital. (Yonhap)

Ko Young-tae (Yonhap)

South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday arrested Ko Young-tae, a whistleblower in the corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and her friend Choi Soon-sil.Ko, who was once a close associate of Choi, is accused of receiving kickbacks in return for wielding influence on personnel appointment.He was taken into custody at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday evening after the court issued the warrant. Prosecutors can hold him for up to 48 hours.Ko cried foul, calling for the Seoul Central District Court to review his arrest. He was adjusting a schedule with the prosecution to turn up for questioning, when the arrest was made, he claimed. The closed-door court hearing is to be held at 2 p.m. Thursday.Ko offered key testimonies about Choi’s close relationship with Park and her meddling in state affairs, which triggered the scandal that eventually forced Park out of office.While some hailed him as a whistleblower, lawyers of Choi and Park, as well as the ousted president’s loyal supporters, have denounced Ko as a conman who attempted to capitalize on the Park-Choi relationship and as it fell through, turned to the media out of a grudge.Ko is suspected of using his close ties to Choi to receive some 20 million won ($17,500) from an official at Korea Customs Service’s Incheon office in exchange for peddling influence to promote the official’s acquaintance to the top post, the prosecution said.“We executed the warrant to arrest Ko because Ko had not responded to our calls since late last week,” an official from the prosecution said, defying claims by Ko’s lawyers.Ko, who served as a director at Choi’s paper company The Blue-K, was among the first whistleblowers who revealed that Choi had access to Park’s presidential speeches and edited them. He also claimed that Choi had been behind illicit fundraising from local firms.He has since been summoned for questioning by the prosecution and took the witness stand during Park’s impeachment trial and Choi’s criminal trial. Choi is standing trial on charges of extorting donations from local firms for the Mir and K-Sports foundations.Ko has also been called Choi’s “boy toy” by Park and Choi’s supporters, who said the scandal had been sparked by Choi’s adulterous affair with the 40-year-old former fencing champion Ko.He has denied the rumors, saying he first met Choi through his company, to provide bags and clothing items to the ex-president.A day after Ko’s arrest, the Seoul Central District Court rejected an arrest warrant for Woo Byung-woo, former presidential aide for civil affairs, for the second time Thursday, citing that the charges against him are “debatable.”Woo, a prosecutor-turned-presidential secretary, is suspected of abetting or condoning Choi’s meddling in state affairs and exerting undue influence over the prosecution to sway investigations in favor of former President Park and the government’s personnel management.The court’s decision not to arrest Woo, one of the few people who have avoided legal action in connection with the scandal, drew criticism from the public and opposition lawmakers who took issue with the prosecution’s slipshod investigation.“I don’t think our investigation into it was poor. It is a shame that the warrant was rejected, but that’s the court’s decision. We did our best,” an official from the prosecution said.The prosecution said it will review whether to seek an arrest warrant for Woo again.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)