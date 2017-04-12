Seoul to create ‘World Traditional Culture’ street

(Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seoul will transform a street in front of Dongdaemun Design Plaza into a “World Traditional Culture” venue on the third Sunday of each month.Called “Walking in the middle of Hallyu: K-Culture Festival,” various cultural fairs will be held on the 310-meter street from this week. Seoul police will ban vehicles from the street that stretches from the crossroad in front of DDP to Doosan Tower between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.The special events are to run through October, barring July and August when the weather is forecast to be too hot for outdoor events.The event this month will showcase the cultures of Northeast Asia countries. The main stage will hold tai chi and karate performances, the traditional martial arts of China and Japan, respectively. Visitors can help make a yurt -- the traditional dwelling of Mongolia -- taste Chinese tea and try traditional costumes such as the kimono, yukata and qipao.The cultures of Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia and Western Europe are to follow in the succeeding months.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)