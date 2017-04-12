Dollar-won exchange volatility widens in March

The won's movement against the dollar widened slightly in March from a month earlier, central bank data showed Wednesday.



The session-over-session changes in the dollar-won exchange rate averaged 0.47 percent last month, compared to 0.39 in February, the Bank of Korea said.



"The won rose against the dollar in March due to increased exports and inflows of foreign capital into local stock markets," the BOK said in a monthly report on international finance.Meanwhile, the South Korean currency posted 6.1 won in daily value changes against the dollar in March, down from 6.8 won a month earlier, it said.The won finished the month at 1,118.40 against the greenback, compared to 1,130.7 a month earlier.Foreign investors poured a net $5.49 billion into the local financial markets -- $3.15 billion in stocks and $2.34 billion in bonds -- in March, the BOK said. It was an increase from $4.93 billion in net inflows a month earlier.The credit default swaps premium for foreign exchange stabilization bonds came to 48 basis points in March, up from 46 basis points a month earlier, the BOK said. (Yonhap)