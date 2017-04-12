Han Hyo-joo considers role in ‘Inrang’

Actress Han Hyo-joo (Yonhap)

Actress Han Hyo-joo recently received an offer to play the female lead role in director Kim Jee-woon’s “Inrang,” according to Han’s agency Tuesday.“Han Hyo-joo has not decided whether to accept the offer. She’s currently considering it in a positive light,” BH Entertainment said.Gang Dong-won and Jung Woo-sung were also offered lead roles in the sci-fi action blockbuster film. Kang has confirmed the casting, while Jung has not yet decided.If Han decides to take up the role, it would mark a reunion of Han and Gang after starring together in the 2010 thriller film “Golden Slumber.”Han recently played the lead roles in MBC drama “W” and the period film “Love, Lies” in 2016.Director-screenwriter Kim is acclaimed both at home and abroad for many films, including “The Age of Shadows,” “The Good, The Bad, The Weird” and “I Saw The Devil.”“Inrang” is an adaptation of the 1999 Japanese animation film of the same title. It tells the story of a special task force’s attempt to create a unified government for the two Koreas.Filming will start in the second half of this year.By Jie Ye-eun (yeeunjie@heraldcorp.com)