Universal Music to launch Korean label

Global record label Universal Music will launch its first Korean label, On the Record, the company said Tuesday.“On the Record” is meant to signify that the label will present music that needs to be more widely known, according to the company.Universal Music has various subsidiary labels over the world, including Def Jam where Justin Bieber is signed, Republic with Ariana Grande and Interscope with Eminem. However, this marks the first time for the music giant to launch a Korean label.The label currently has 1415, Taek, Yein and Yooncell under its wings and plans to scout more artists.“We will show various music of capable singer-songwriters, which is not limited to a specific genre,” Universal Music said.The new label was set to release a concept video on YouTube at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and hold a launch party in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on April 20. On April 21, it will release 1415’s first mini album, “Dear: X.”By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)