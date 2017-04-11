Korea first to use graphene to make OLED panel

Graphene is considered the thinnest, most flexible and fastest in transferring heat and electricity among exiting materials. As display panels become thinner and lighter, ways to utilize graphene are being studied by many research groups.
ETRI and Hanwha said their joint research team succeeded in using graphene to replace indium tin oxide, known as ITO, which has been widely used to make transparent electrodes in OLED panels.
|ETRI researchers work on graphene-based transparent electrodes for organic light-emitting diode panels at its research center in Daejeon. (ETRI)
ITO is highly fragile, but graphene is flexible and resistant to chipping.
The team used graphene on the largest OLED panel on earth, which is 370 millimeters in length and 470 mm in width. The thickness of the team’s graphene electrode was less than 5 nanometers.
They also developed a process for patterning graphene-based transparent electrodes with specific numbers and shapes on the OLED substrates, which could be applied for developing flexible smart devices in the future.
By using the new material, the commercialization of flexible OLED products can move forward, according to Cho Nam-sung, head of ETRI research team.
“It is meaningful that we are the first to apply graphene to OLED panels,” Cho said. “The technology would help elevate Korea’s OLED panel technology by widening the technology gap with Chinese rivals.”
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)