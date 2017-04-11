Korea's money supply up 5.9% in February

The money supply in South Korea jumped 5.9 percent in February from a year earlier, the central bank said Tuesday.



The nation's "M2" totaled 2,420.2 trillion won ($2.1 trillion) in February, compared with 2,285.3 trillion won a year earlier, the Bank of Korea said in a statement.



(Yonhap)

Month-on-month, the money supply gained 0.3 percent, the statement said.M2 is a measure of the money supply counting the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments. It's a key economic indicator closely monitored by the authorities. (Yonhap)