Two years after UNESCO listing, tug-of-war game faces new challenges

On Sunday, the sprawling yard behind the Gijisi Juldarigi Museum was packed with residents of the city of Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, all engaged in a joint effort to achieve one goal: to pull a gigantic meter-wide, 200-meter long, 40-ton rope into place for a game of tug-of-war.



Bits of straw filled the air along with the shouts of festivalgoers, from children to the elderly, anticipating the 500-year-old tradition about to take place.



The Gijisi Juldarigi Festival, which celebrates the Korean rope-pulling game, is thought to have begun as a ritual to unite the community. Legend has it peace reigns in the winning side‘s region while the losing side will have bountiful harvest. It is a win-win for everybody.



The next big hurdle facing the Gijisi Juldarigi Festival, two years after its designation as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2015, is how to pass on the centuries-old tradition to the next generation, chairman of the festival organizing committee Cho Seong-chun told The Korea Herald.



“We’re keeping to the same methods used back when the (game) started during the King Seonjo’s reign (1567-1608),” he said. “Even the smallest piece of rope is put together by hand.”





Crowds pull the rope into place at the Gijisi Juldarigi Festival on Sunday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Dangjin Mayor Kim Hong-jang speaks to The Korea Herald at the Gijisi Juldarigi Festival on Sunday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Chairman of the Gijisi Juldarigi Festival organizing committee Cho Seong-chun speaks to The Korea Herald at the Gijisi Juldarigi Festival on Sunday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)