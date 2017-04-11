Two years after UNESCO listing, tug-of-war game faces new challenges

On Sunday, the sprawling yard behind the Gijisi Juldarigi Museum was packed with residents of the city of Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province, all engaged in a joint effort to achieve one goal: to pull a gigantic meter-wide, 200-meter long, 40-ton rope into place for a game of tug-of-war.
Bits of straw filled the air along with the shouts of festivalgoers, from children to the elderly, anticipating the 500-year-old tradition about to take place.
The Gijisi Juldarigi Festival, which celebrates the Korean rope-pulling game, is thought to have begun as a ritual to unite the community. Legend has it peace reigns in the winning side‘s region while the losing side will have bountiful harvest. It is a win-win for everybody.
The next big hurdle facing the Gijisi Juldarigi Festival, two years after its designation as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in December 2015, is how to pass on the centuries-old tradition to the next generation, chairman of the festival organizing committee Cho Seong-chun told The Korea Herald.
“We’re keeping to the same methods used back when the (game) started during the King Seonjo’s reign (1567-1608),” he said. “Even the smallest piece of rope is put together by hand.”
Made by weaving together hundreds of smaller straw threads, the rope used in the game takes over a month to complete. This year, the process began on Feb. 20 and was completed on March 30, involving some 40 pairs of hands every day.
“We have 10 or so master craftsmen overseeing the process,” said Cho. But as they age, the festival organizers are actively recruiting new trainees through online and offline ads. Five volunteers in their 40s are currently learning the craft.
“But (the number of people) is still much less than sufficient. We still need to gather 10, 20 more. We welcome all volunteers who are interested in this tradition and in the preservation of Korean tradition in general.”
While the festival staunchly defends tradition, it is also seeking to become a global event.
“We have plans to cooperate with the governments of China, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Russia and other countries and invite foreign guests to participate in the game,” Dangjin Mayor Kim Hong-jang said.
“This year, we’ve invited some 380 foreign exchange students, and multicultural families to join us.” Sri Lankan students sporting T-shirts with the country’s national flag and a family of two children with parents from Cambodia and Korea were present at the event.
“We’re advertising through university portal websites. It’s a chance for foreign nationals to parade their country while enjoying Korea,” said Cho.
The juldarigi centers on cooperation and friendly competition, efforts that are much-needed in today’s Korea, according to Kim.
“We’re living in times of division according to age, wealth and region. The theme of this year’s event is to make the world one through our rope. I hope Korean people can come together through (our event).”
The city has plans to build better infrastructure for tourists, he said.
“Each year we receive some 100,000 visitors during this time, but parking spaces are few. We will work to make improvements.
“We need to develop the surrounding areas into an international tourist site, befitting the honor of the UNESCO designation.”
Kim hopes to develop Dangjin, which sits on the Asan Bay protruding into the Yellow Sea, into a waterside resort complete with a marina and water sport facilities.
“We’re working on procuring investments from Chinese companies to build a waterpark. We will be submitting plans to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries by October and hope to begin construction early next year.”
