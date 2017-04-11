[Monitor] Korea faces increasing import controls

South Korean companies are increasingly being subject to import restrictions, the Korea International Trade Association said Tuesday.Import control measures include antidumping duties, countervailing duties, safeguards and double imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties.Compared to the end of last year, the number of restriction cases increased by three, meaning Korea faced an average of one new case each month this year.KITA advised firms to thoroughly monitor the situations and to actively cooperate with relevant local authorities when facing investigations.