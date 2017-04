On average, South Koreans drank 500 cups per person last year.The coffee consumption is estimated to have reached about 25.05 billion cups in 2016, up 25 percent from 10 years ago, according to industry data.Coffee mixes accounted for the largest portion, with 13.21 billion cups, followed by canned coffee with 3.79 billion cups, and brewed coffee with 3.64 billion cups, the data showed.