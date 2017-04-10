Regime change not US goal: Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Yonhap)

US National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster (Yonhap)

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Sunday ruled out a regime change as its North Korea policy goal, in an apparent message to Pyongyang following a summit with China and military strike in Syria.“In terms of North Korea, we have been very clear that our objective is a denuclearized Korean Peninsula,” he said in an interview with ABC’s “This Week.”“We have no objective to change the regime in North Korea -- that is not our objective. And so the whole reasons underlying the development of a nuclear program in North Korea are simply not credible.”North Korea has been decrying South Korea-US joint military drills and efforts to intensify sanctions and pressure as a plot to topple its regime in line with what it calls a “hostile policy.”In recent years, the allies have been scaling up the exercises with the participation of top US strategic assets and special forces tasked with eliminating the North Korean leadership in an emergency.Then the US’ strike in Syria in the middle of a summit between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping last Thursday fueled speculation it may also be a veiled warning to Pyongyang.On Sunday, the US Pacific Command ordered a strike group to return to the Korean Peninsula, citing North Korea’s “reckless, irresponsible, and destabilizing program of missile tests and pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability.” The group, led by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, took part in a military drill here last week and was on route to Australia from Singapore.“I think the message that any nation can take (from the Syria attack) is if you violate international norms, if you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point a response is likely to be undertaken,” Tillerson said.National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” called the diversion of the strike group a “prudent” move, saying Trump has asked for a “full range of options to remove” the North’s threats.“North Korea has been engaged in a pattern of provocative behavior. This is a rogue regime that is now a nuclear-capable regime,” McMaster said.Though they did not hold a joint news conference nor release a joint statement, Trump and Xi discussed a “full range of options” on North Korea during the summit, including through one-on-one talks, Tillerson said.With Beijing calling for dialogue to defuse tension, Tillerson also stressed the need for Pyongyang to cease nuclear and missile tests as a way to foster the environment for talks.“(We) have called on the government on China to take additional steps. We expect that they will. They have indicated that they will. And I think we need to allow them time to take actions,” he said.“So what we would hope is that with no further testing, obviously their program doesn’t progress. And that’s what we have asked for, is for them to cease all this testing before we can begin to think about having further talks with them.”In particular, his unprecedented reference to the regime change could be part of a joint action plan the sides may have agreed on, or the US’ efforts to encourage China to do more to change the Kim Jong-un regime’s thinking, a senior Seoul official said.“I have no information on the summit, but the remarks seemed to be a message intended to follow up on what’s agreed on during the meeting, and to strengthen China’s hand in setting it in motion,” the official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.“To induce Pyongyang’s attitude toward denuclearization, I believe there will need to be assurances over regime security -- that we have no intention to overthrow the regime -- not by word but through some kind of mechanism.”In another development, China’s top nuclear envoy visited Seoul to meet with his counterpart Kim Hong-kyun on Monday.They were expected to discuss the current situation and explore the possibility for another major provocation ahead of key national holidays this month, as well as their responses.During his stay here, Wu is also likely to meet with leading South Korean presidential candidates to share views on North Korea policy and China’s opposition to the ongoing deployment here of the US’ THAAD missile shield.By Shin Hyon-hee (heeshin@heraldcorp.com)