Korean shares down in late morning trade

South Korean stocks traded lower late Monday morning as investors took to the sidelines amid increased geopolitical risks.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 17.98 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,133.75 as of 11:20 a.m.





(Yonhap)

Tech shares traded mixed, with Samsung Electronics rising 0.34 percent, while its smaller rival LG Electronics moved down 2.96 percent. Major chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.8 percent.Chemical firms were also losers, with industry leader LG Chem decreasing 0.88 percent. No. 1 cosmetics maker AmorePacific fell 1.46 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,142.20 won against the US dollar, down 7.70 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)