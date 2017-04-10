Korea names new Marine Corps commander

South Korea on Monday announced the appointment of a new Marine Corps commander while delaying the regular reshuffling of other top military officers until after the May presidential election.





Lt. Gen. Jun Jin-goo named to command South Korea's Marine Corps is shown in this photo provided by the unit. (Yonhap)

Maj. Gen. Jun Jin-goo, currently deputy commander of the Marine Corps, has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and will assume command of the Marine Corps later this week, the defense ministry said.No confirmation hearing is required. He will succeed Lt. Gen. Lee Sang-hoon, who is ending his two-year tenure on Thursday.But the ministry, which usually carries out a shakeup of generals in April, earlier said it will postpone the changes of other military commanders until after the nation's presidential poll slated for May 9.It is apparently aimed at helping maintain stability in military leadership with the launch of a new administration just a month away. (Yonhap)