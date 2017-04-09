[Behind the Wheel] Grandeur Hybrid highlights eco-friendly luxury, but not so speedy

The 2017 Grandeur Hybrid (Hyundai Motor)

Amid the growing rivalry among mid-sized hybrid vehicles, Hyundai Motor is hoping to create a premier image with a hybrid version of its luxury Grandeur brand.The 2017 Grandeur Hybrid retains the basic design of its gasoline model, but falls behind the original version in terms of performance. Of course, the hybrid version is meant to be more energy efficient than the conventional model. But its acceleration felt less responsive during a 40-kilometer test drive Wednesday.

When pressing down the accelerator to the fullest, the RPM rapidly increased, but the car did not breach 160 kilometers per hour.



Another drawback was that the brake pedal was less stiff and responsive than would have been desirable.



But the sedan excelled in fuel efficiency as it completed the drive with an efficiency of 16.2 kilometers per liter, significantly better than its gasoline model at an official 11.2 kilometers per liter on average.



Also, a key advantage of driving the Grandeur Hybrid was its silence. It remained silent regardless of its speed, keeping the driving experience as comfortable at 140 kph as it was at 80 kph.



The secret behind the silence is that the model has triple seals on all its doors and soundproof glazing, the company said.



The Grandeur Hybrid is also equipped with a slew of Hyundai Smart Sense functions for a safer ride.



One noticeable function was the Lane Keep Assist System, installed to make sure the car stays within the given lane by warning the driver in case of a lane departure.



It functions via a camera attached to the upper part of the windshield that identifies the white road markings.



The smart system worked about half of the time. Although still imperfect, the LKAS gave the driver a sense of security.



As for the interior, a door trim completed with light-brown real cork wood garnish, unique among existing automobiles, added a refreshing and classy touch to the overall interior.





The 4.2-inch LCD screen designed for hybrid cars has a simple layout with a sky blue and light green designClever storage departments also stood out while test driving the Grandeur Hybrid.A CD player has been installed in the console box, a thoughtful design for old-school drivers.A convenient storage space has also been made on the left side of the passenger seat’s legroom, where drivers can place books, makeup or other goods that are not too thick.The model also comes with a 426-liter trunk, enough to store four golf bags, an essential feature for sports-loving Korean motorists.The price of the Grandeur Hybrid ranges from 36.83 million won ($32,400) to 41.13 million won. With tax benefit offered for hybrids, the final price can be 4.3 million won lower.The Korea Herald rating (out of 5 stars):

Design: 5 stars

Safety: 4 stars

Gas Mileage: 5 stars

Price: 4 stars

Overall: 18/20

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)