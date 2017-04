[Home Cooking] Spicy braised tofu (dubu jorim)

Spicy braised tofu (dubu jorim) (Korean Bapsang)

Dubu jorim (braised tofu) is a popular Korean side dish which is typically pan-fried and then braised in a spicy sauce. This braised tofu doesn’t require pan-frying and uses a lot more liquid. It resembles a stew (jjigae), but is actually not a jjigae as the term is used in Korean cuisine.This dish is totally fine just with the onion and scallion, but this recipe also uses mushrooms and a chili pepper. You can also add a little bit of thinly sliced Korean radish to the bottom of the pot before adding the tofu.For the liquid, I usually use anchovy broth. Dashima broth is a good option for a vegetarian dish, but water works well too. If available, a little bit of salted shrimp (saeujeot) will give an extra boost of umami.The perilla oil, which is distinctly nutty with a hint of minty flavor similar to that of perilla leaves, makes this dish extra earthy and rustic.1 package tofu (about 400 grams)1 scallion1/2 medium onion2 to 3 small king mushrooms1 small green or red chili pepper2 tablespoons gochugaru, Korean red chili pepper flakes1 teaspoon gochujang, Korean red chili pepper paste2 tablespoons soy sauce2 teaspoons liquid salted shrimp (or use 1 more tablespoon soy sauce)1 tablespoon corn syrup or oligodang (or 1/2 tablespoon sugar)1 tablespoon minced garlic1 cup water or anchovy broth2 tablespoons perilla seed oil or sesame oil1/4 sesame seedsCut the tofu into 1.5-centimeter thick slices. You can further cut the slices in half crosswise if you like smaller slices. Slice the onion, scallion, mushrooms and chili pepper.Combine all of the braising liquid except the perilla oil (or sesame oil).Spread the onion slices at the bottom of a small pot. Arrange the tofu on top, and then pour the braising liquid over. Bring it to a boil, and then reduce the heat to medium. Cook for about 5 minutes.Add the remaining vegetables, and drizzle the perilla oil (or sesame oil) over. Continue to boil for 5 more minutes. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds.For more recipes, visit www.koreanbapsang.com By Ro Hyo-sun