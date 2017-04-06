Korea moves down to No. 43 in April FIFA rankings

South Korean men's football has fallen three spots in the latest FIFA rankings to sit at No. 43.



FIFA's April world rankings released on Thursday showed South Korea moved down to No. 43 with 700 points. Iran topped all Asian Football Confederation (AFC) members at No. 28 with 820 points, followed by South Korea, Japan (No. 44), Australia (No. 50) and Saudi Arabia (No. 52). North Korea was ranked 115th place.



(Yonhap)

The Taeguk Warriors are currently second behind Iran in Group A in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they are also paired with Uzbekistan (No. 60), Syria (No.80), China (No. 81) and Qatar (No. 89). South Korea fell to China 1-0, and collected a 1-0 victory against Syria last month in their World Cup qualifying campaign.Brazil moved back to top position in the FIFA rankings for the first time since May 2010, pushing its South American rival Argentina to second place. The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner Germany was third, followed by Chile, Colombia, France, Belgium, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain. (Yonhap)