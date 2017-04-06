US assesses NK missile as Scud ER: report

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- The ballistic missile that North Korea fired Wednesday is believed to be a medium-range Scud ER, a US defense official was quoted as saying.



"A Scud ER (extended range) flew about 60 kilometers before suffering an in-flight failure and crashing into" the East Sea, the official was quoted as saying by AFP

.



North Korea test-fires a ballistic missile in this undated file photo. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (KCNA-Yonhap)

The US Pacific Command had earlier identified the missile as a medium-range KN-15. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff also said it was believed to be "a type of KN-15," also known as Pukguksong-2, and the maximum altitude of its flight was 189 km.Scud missiles are liquid fueled while the KN-15 use solid fuels, the report said.The US official was also quoted as saying the missile was fired from a "fixed site," not a mobile launcher.Comment from the Defense Department was not immediately available.