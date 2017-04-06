Son Heung-min sets EPL scoring record for Asian player

South Korean footballer Son Heung-min has set a new single season scoring record for an Asian player in the English Premier League (EPL) Son bagged his ninth league goal in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 win over Swansea City at Liberty Stadium in Swansea, Wales, on Wednesday (local time), the highest number ever scored by an Asian player in a single EPL season.



Son's South Korean compatriot Ki Sung-yueng was the previous record holder. The Swansea midfielder netted eight goals during the 2014-15 season.



Son Heung-min (Yonhap)

With Ki also on the pitch, Son broke the 1-1 deadlock for Tottenham in second half extra time. The 24-year-old attacker fired a right-footed shot from close range to beat Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski before Christian Eriksen added another for the London club.Son is now on a two-match scoring streak as he also found the net against Burnley last week. Including other competitions, such as the English FA Cup, he has netted 16 goals this season.Son, who became the most expensive Asian player when he moved from Bayer Leverkusen to Tottenham in 2015, will set his sights on becoming the first Asian player to score 10 goals in a single EPL season. Tottenham, now second behind Chelsea in the league standings, will next face Watford on Saturday, with eight matches remaining in their season. (Yonhap)