Moon Chae-won to battle online stalker

|(Yonhap)
“We are not going to stand it anymore,” said an agency official.
“We have been monitoring the netizen’s preposterous online postings claiming that he is Moon’s boyfriend, but we decided to stop him from crossing the line.”
The unidentified man, who introduced himself as an author on his blog, has been impersonating Moon’s boyfriend since 2015.
Recently, he posted a letter titled “To those lunatics who still don’t believe that I’m Moon’s boyfriend” on his blog and said that he has been dating the actress since March 2015.
He wrote, “If we are not dating, I will cut my finger with a shovel. This is a game I am supposed to win.”
He has also written several comments on Moon’s Instagram account in the past such as “Moon, you have a secret boyfriend, don’t you?” and “It is time to reveal our relationship.”
Moon’s agency issued an apology on Wednesday to the fans of the actress over the incident.
By Hong Dam-young (lotus@heraldcorp.com)