Kakaobank gets final approval

Kakaobank, the mobile bank of Kakao Corp., won its final regulatory approval Wednesday.



The Financial Services Commission held a meeting Wednesday and gave the green light to KakaoBank of Korea Corp. (kakaobank) to operate as an internet bank that provides banking and financial services without any physical branch network.



With the final regulatory hurdle cleared, the bank will begin its services as early as June after final checks and preparation, the company said.



Lee Yong-woo (center) and Yun Ho-young (right), co-CEOs of KakaoBank of Korea, pose with Kim Hak-soo, director general of the banking and insurance bureau of the Financial Services Commission on Wednesday after receiving a banking license. (FSC)