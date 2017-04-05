Korean medical services operate in 20 countries: data

South Korean medical services have advanced into 20 countries as of 2016, government data showed Wednesday, as local medical technology is widely expanding its contributions and presence in the global market.





(123RF)

According to the data by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, local medical services were found in 20 countries, including China and the United States, as of the end of last year, up from 17 tallied a year earlier.The ministry attributed the increase to the huge popularity of not only South Korean products but also medical services mostly related to "hallyu," or K-pop and K-dramas in China.China was the biggest importer of South Korean medical services, accounting for 59 out of 155 cases in 2016, the data showed. The US came in second place with 40 cases and Vietnam with nine.By type of medical service, cosmetic surgery topped the list with 57 cases, followed by dentistry with 33 and Korean traditional medicine with 22, the data showed. (Yonhap)