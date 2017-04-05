EXID’s song banned from KBS for ‘vulgarity’

Banana Culture Entertainment, the agency for the five-member group, confirmed reports that the song -- included in the soon-to-be-released EP “Eclipse” -- was deemed unsuitable for broadcast.
|EXID (Banana Culture Entertainment)
According to an earlier report, KBS said the English word “sip” is thought to represent a similarly sounding Korean curse word, considering the enunciation and context in the lyrics.
A Banana Culture Entertainment official said the band will not change the lyrics and does not have any plans to take countermeasures.
EXID debuted in 2012 with single “Whoz That Girl.” The band’s breakthrough megahit was “Up & Down,” which initially did poorly on the charts but rose to prominence after a live performance video went viral.
EXID will release “Eclipse” on Monday.
