Service-led jobs should revive consumption: BOK chief

South Korea’s central bank chief said sluggish private consumption should be boosted by job growth in the service sector, cautioning against optimism from rebounding exports.



“To revive consumption, people’s income should be increased through job creation. And such job creation should be led by the service industry rather than the manufacturing sector,” Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said at a meeting with economists, professors and financial industry executives.



Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol speaks at a meeting with economists, professors and financial industry executives in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)