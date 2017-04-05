S. Korean women's football team wins Asian Cup qualifying opener in N. Kore...

The Korea Herald > World > World News

[Graphic News] Contraceptive usage in Asian countries

kh close

 

Published : 2017-04-05 18:16
Updated : 2017-04-05 18:16




A record number of women now use contraception in Asia. The latest figures from the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs show disparities in the use of contraceptives within Asia.

China, South Korea and Thailand are Asian countries where a high proportion of people use contraceptives. In China, 83 percent use contraceptives, while in both South Korea and Thailand the figure is 78 percent.

Vietnam (76 percent), Sri Lanka (71 percent) Bhutan (67 percent), Singapore (66 percent) and Bangladesh (64 percent) also have a high prevalence of usage.



영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]