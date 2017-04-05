[Graphic News] Contraceptive usage in Asian countries

A record number of women now use contraception in Asia. The latest figures from the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs show disparities in the use of contraceptives within Asia.China, South Korea and Thailand are Asian countries where a high proportion of people use contraceptives. In China, 83 percent use contraceptives, while in both South Korea and Thailand the figure is 78 percent.Vietnam (76 percent), Sri Lanka (71 percent) Bhutan (67 percent), Singapore (66 percent) and Bangladesh (64 percent) also have a high prevalence of usage.