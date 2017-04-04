Seoul center to run trade academy

Seoul Global Center is recruiting applicants for its weeklong Trade Academy next month.



The course is designed for foreign residents who wish to set up trading businesses and will cover trade and immigration law, contracts, the export process, payments and other aspects of trade businesses.



The eight-day courses will run twice, from May 11-18 and May 24-31, with classes from 7-10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.



They will be run in three locations, at the Jongno and Dongdaemun Global Centers, and at the Coex Global Business Center.



Classes are in Korean and attendees should have language ability of at least TOPIK level 4.



Applications will be accepted until April 25. Visit global.seoul.go.kr for more information.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)