Seoul holds job fair for foreign spouses

About 400 job seekers attended. As well as information on employment, the exhibition provided consulting services on how to answer questions in interviews and even fashion advice for would-be employees.
In addition, companies ran booths to offer information on employment opportunities and interview prospective candidates.
|Mongolian job seekers listen to an introduction to job opportunities at the Marriage Migrants Employment Exhibition in Seoul City Hall on Friday. (Yonhap)
“Our company is looking to hire six or seven people to provide interpretation services through the Marriage Migrants Employment Exhibition,” said Mine Medical group manager Lee Seong-jin. “Companies like ours that are engaged in global business can find a win-win solution by recruiting foreign spouses who are familiar with the two countries’ cultures.”
Seoul has held a job fair for foreign spouses each September since 2013, but began to run spring and autumn fairs last year. This year’s fall job fair is scheduled for Sept. 20.
“It’s very important to provide stable employment for foreign spouses in order for them to settle in society and provide a good future for multicultural children,” said Choi Sun-im, head of Seoul City’s multicultural families team.
The Yeongdeungpo-gu Multicultural Support Center’s Sim Na-gyeong said services for applicants were important.
“This year we got a very good response to our online service in which job applicants can submit their application forms for editing before they send them to employers got a really good response,” she said.
“To really increase the employment rate, we can’t just stop at stand-alone events like this, so we plan to create opportunities for group visits to companies accepting job seekers.”
From news reports (expatliving@heraldcorp.com)