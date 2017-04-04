Korean musicians pay tribute to Chuck Berry

According to Windy City’s agency Craft and Jun, the band will host the tribute party at Spindle Market in Itaewon and will be joined by a number of local bands and DJs.
Singer Samuel Seo will also make an appearance at the event, set to start at 10 p.m.
“In respect to Barry’s skills as a guitarist, we will gather skilled musicians to perform on stage with special emphasis on guitar solos,” said an official from the agency.
Windy City -- known for its trademark groove -- will show off its own interpretation of the legendary musician’s songs, along with jam sessions with other artists.
The event is a follow-up to last month’s tribute party for Clyde Stubblefield, another music titan who passed away in February.
Kim Ban-jang and the Windy City are planning to host tribute parties every month where they tackle different genres.
