Korean musicians pay tribute to Chuck Berry

Kim Ban-jang, the leader of Kim Ban-jang and the Windy City (Craft and Jun)

Kim Ban-jang and the Windy City will rock out in Itaewon, Seoul on Saturday, as the band and other musicians pay tribute to late rock ’n’ roll legend Chuck Berry with a tribute music party.According to Windy City’s agency Craft and Jun, the band will host the tribute party at Spindle Market in Itaewon and will be joined by a number of local bands and DJs.Singer Samuel Seo will also make an appearance at the event, set to start at 10 p.m.“In respect to Barry’s skills as a guitarist, we will gather skilled musicians to perform on stage with special emphasis on guitar solos,” said an official from the agency.Windy City -- known for its trademark groove -- will show off its own interpretation of the legendary musician’s songs, along with jam sessions with other artists.The event is a follow-up to last month’s tribute party for Clyde Stubblefield, another music titan who passed away in February.Kim Ban-jang and the Windy City are planning to host tribute parties every month where they tackle different genres.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)