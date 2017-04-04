Seoul Police say won’t report victims of crime to immigration

In a letter from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Commissioner Kim Jung-hoon released by the Filipino Embassy, the city police chief said he was concerned of a lack of awareness about the system, which began in 2013.
“We are especially focusing on the issues of undocumented immigrants whose human rights are violated by being hesitant to report to the police even when they are victims of crime, due to their legal status,” he said.
“With this system approximately 460 undocumented foreigners received the help of the police. However, I am concerned that many still do not know about this system and are scared to report to the police, even when they are victims of a crime.”
The city police department told The Korea Herald that the policy did not necessarily apply if the person reporting was identified as a suspect.
It also did not apply to those whose illegal status was uncovered as part of an immigration crackdown or while being questioned as a witness as part of an investigation into a crime reported by someone else. However, the police said they would still not report victims who make crime reports to immigration, even during crackdowns.
The police department said that it had taken crime reports from about 460 people who were illegally resident here, but could not confirm if this was an increase, as statistics were not collated before that time.
When contacted by The Korea Herald, local pachulso -- smaller police substations that generally deal with minor issues -- were unaware of the policy, but the larger police stations that deal with most crimes were aware of it.
By Paul Kerry (paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)
Byun Hee-jin contributed to this report. – Ed.