HBC Fest seeks live performers

HBC Fest is roaring back for another event in May and is inviting musicians to apply to perform.



Local venues make space for musicians to play at the festival, which is free of charge.



It will run from May 26-28, with the main events on the evening of May 26 and from midafternoon on May 27. A pre-festival show will be held at Thunderhorse Tavern on May 25 and an acoustic open stage will finish off the festival on the last day.



Having started in 2006, it is one of Seoul’s longest running expat cultural events, with a wide range of genres ranging from folk to punk. Fifteen venues will be participating in this year’s event.



To apply to perform, visit www.facebook.com/HBCFest/ and send a private message.



