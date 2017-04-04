Analysis shows women executives very rare at top 10 conglomerates

Women account for only 2.4 percent of executives at South Korea's top 10 conglomerates, with Samsung Group showing the highest number while Hyundai Motor Group has the least, a corporate watcher's analysis showed Tuesday.



Chaebul.com, which follows the activities of leading business groups, counted 5,590 executives at the top 10 listed conglomerates based on their financial reports for 2016. Among them, 134 were registered or unregistered women executives.





Hyundai Motor Group fared the worst in the analysis. Of the group's 958 executive-level officers, three were women, accounting for 0.31 percent.The ratio wasn't much higher for Hyundai Heavy Industries Group (0.53 percent), Hanwha Group (0.65 percent) and GS Group (0.7 percent).Samsung Group had the highest proportion of female executives with 4.18 percent, or 81 out of 1,937.By affiliate, Samsung Electronics showed 4.53 percent, and Samsung C&T, which includes the fashion business, had 5.41 percent.Samsung Card's ratio was 9.68 percent.At Lotte Shopping, 12 out of 149 company executives were women (8.05 percent). The country's largest mobile carrier SK Telecom had 4 women among 86 executives (4.65 percent). SK Innovation's ratio was 4.69 percent.Hyundai Motor's 288 executives included one female (0.35 percent). LG Electronics' 308 executives had three women among them (0.97 percent).Kia Motors, Hyundai Mobis, GS Global, SK hynix and POSCO-Daewoo were among the firms who had no women executives at all.A number of financial companies such as HMC Investment Securities, SK Securities, Lotte Insurance and Hanwha investment & Securities also had no women among their executives. (Yonhap)