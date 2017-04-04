Salon-style open exhibition to open in Seoul

A salon culture-inspired exhibition in Seoul is inviting artists for an uncurated exhibition free-for-all.



It is part of a series of guerilla-style exhibitions by art groups Crazy Multiply and Miss Baik.



The exhibition is designed to eliminate barriers to exhibiting art: there are no restrictions based on age, education, experience, or type of art medium.



People wishing to exhibit work simply have to turn up on the day with their artwork. Space is provided on a first come, first serve basis.



The exhibition event will run from 3-10 p.m. on April 15 at Gong Do-Sa in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, with artworks up until 4 p.m. Sunday.



Work should be installed by 6 p.m., and exhibitors should discuss their artwork for a few minutes during the artists talk at 7 p.m.



Contact crazymultiply@gmail.com for more information.



To get to the venue, leave Yangpyeong Station Exit 2 and take the third right. Gong do-Sa is two blocks along on the left.



(paulkerry@heraldcorp.com)